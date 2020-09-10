まにら新聞ウェブ

9月10日のまにら新聞から

Ex-cop Mancao named as exec. director of DICT's cybercrime investigation center

［ 80 words｜2020.9.10｜英字 ］

President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed former police officer Cezar O. Mancao II as Executive Director V of the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordination Center of the Department of Information and Communications Technology.

"We are confident that Mr. Mancao’s professional credentials would contribute in cybercrime prevention in the country," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

"We wish him good luck in his new assignment," he added.

Mancao is a former official of the defunct Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Task Force. Celerina Monte/DMS