Malacañang extended its deep condolences to the family, colleagues, and loved ones left behind by former House Speaker Arnulfo “Noli” Fuentebella who passed away on Wednesday.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque hailed Fuentebella for serving the country and the province of Camarines Sur well.

"The time and effort he gave to improve the condition of his beloved district will always be remembered by his constituents," he said.

"As we pay tribute to the life and legacy of the former Speaker, we pray that his family would find strength in this time of mourning," Roque added.

Fuentebella's family said the former speaker succumbed to heart failure after battling kidney disease for almost two years.

He served as speaker from 2000 to 2001. Celerina Monte/DMS