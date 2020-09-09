Government forces arrested 16 passengers and seized smuggled cigarettes in Sulu Monday morning.

Brig. Gen. William Gonzales, JTF Sulu commander, said the troops of the 6th Special Forces Battalion and the Philippine Coast Guard were conducting joint river patrol when they intercepted two jungkongs at Minis Island, Barangay Latih, Patikul, Sulu.

“The boats were loaded with smuggled cigarettes bound to Zamboanga City,” he said.

"The 16 passengers of the jungkongs failed to present travel permits and were subsequently apprehended," said Gonzales.

"The apprehended personalities and seized items were turned over to PCG Sulu for further investigation and proper disposition," he added.

Maj. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, Jr., WestMinCom commander, congratulated the government forces for the accomplishment.

“Congratulations to the troops of the 6th SF Battalion for this commendable accomplishment,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS