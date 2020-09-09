President Rodrigo Duterte hailed outgoing United States Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Y. Kim for his contributions in strengthening the alliance and partnership between the two countries.

Kim had a farewell call on Duterte in Malacanang on Monday.

The President conferred to the US envoy the Order of Sikatuna, with the rank of Datu (Grand Cross), Gold Distinction.

"During Ambassador Kim's almost four-year stint in Manila, Philippines-US relations marked important milestone, particularly the historic return of the Balangiga Bells to the Diocese of Borongan, Eastern Samar in December 2018," the Office of the Presidential Assistant on Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

It also noted that cooperation in various areas of shared interest, especially in defense and security, trade and investments, and people-to-people exchanges also expanded.

OPAFA said Kim thanked Duterte for a productive bilateral engagement with the Philippines.

"He (Kim) emphasized that the US remains committed to the alliance and partnership with the Philippines that are based on shared values and meaningful history," it said.

Kim's farewell call coincided with Duterte's decision to grant absolute pardon with US Marine Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton who was convicted for killing Filipino transgender woman Jennifer Laude in 2014. Celerina Monte/DMS