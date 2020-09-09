Embattled Health Secretary Francisco Duque III has admitted that he has sleepless nights after he was also tagged in the Philippine Health Insurance Corp.'s fund mess.

Duque made the admission in front of President Rodrigo Duterte during a meeting in Malacanang on Monday night and was aired later.

"It's funny, I have to express my frustration, sir, I hope you don't mind. Those who signed, they did not recommend for filing of cases," he said referring to the recommendation of the Senate to file complaints for graft and malversation of public funds against Duque and some other executives of PhilHealth.

The Senate Committee of the Whole conducted an investigation over the alleged massive corruption in the state health insurer.

Duque, being the Health chief, is an ex-officio chairperson of PhilHealth.

"The one who did not sign, was dragged (into the issue)...what height of injustice, unfairness? And what is painful, sir, the one who did not sign was tagged...that, sir, I cannot accept in my heart. I cannot sleep because of this," said Duque, who apparently became emotional.

During the same meeting, Duterte reiterated that he still has trust and confidence with Duque.

He also said that this is not the time for the Health chief to resign. Celerina Monte/DMS