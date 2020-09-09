Malacanang said on Tuesday the suspension of inbound travel of locally displaced individuals in certain parts of the country will only be for 14 days.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases under Resolution No. 69 approved on Monday the requests of Western Visayas, Iligan City and Lanao del Sur to suspend inbound travel of locally stranded individuals.

This was after the recommendation made by the National Chief Implementer of the Philippines' Declared National Policy Against COVID-19.

"The moratorium is effective only for 14 days from September 7 until September 21, 2020," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

Iligan City and Lanao del Sur are two of the three places in the country which have been under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ), a stricter quarantine classification, due to increasing number of COVID-19.

The other area under MECQ is Bacolod City, which is in Region VI.

Most cases of COVID-19 in those areas involved LSIs or returning overseas Filipinos. Celerina Monte/DMS