President Rodrigo Duterte said the government's efforts have paid off as the curve for coronavirus disease cases has flattened.

In a taped televised message on Monday night, Duterte cited the obedience of the people to follow the minimum health protocols and the work of the local government units for the flattening of the curve.

"The coronavirus curve flattened. Meaning to say that there are now less people with contaminated disease called COVID-19. Recent scientific studies have shown that COVID-19 curve in the Philippines has flattened. No significant contamination has been noted by government," he said.

"This means that the government efforts that were guided by the best interest of public health and the crucial data provided by medical science paid off," Duterte said.

He said the quarantine measures have also helped as less people go out of their houses.

"One important factor that contributed to this development is the awareness of the public and we truly appreciate the majority of those who are following the minimum health protocols set by the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force)," said Duterte

"We had obedience and people followed. That meant a lot and contributed to what is happening now, that there is a flattening of cases," he said.

He said the local chief executives also "played a vital role" in the implementation of the measures against COVID-19 in the localities.

"Well, it redounded to the benefit of the people of their localities and I salute you for doing your duty very well," he said.

University of the Philippines professor and OCTA Research Team fellow Guido David said Monday that the country's coronavirus reproductive number had declined to around 0.95 from 0.99 last week, which was considered as flattening of the curve.

Despite the positive development, Duterte said the Filipinos should remain vigilant.

"We would still be vigilant and not let complacency overwhelm us and reduce our sacrifice to a naught," he said.

Duterte said the decline in the number of COVID-19 does not mean that the virus is gone.

"Now, the key to winning this war against COVID is the collective resolve for the people to remain healthy and maintain the protocols that you are now practicing," he said.

The protocols include wearing of face mask and face shield, frequent hand washing, and practicing physical distancing, among others.

As of September 7, COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 238,727, with 184,906 recoveries, and 3,890 deaths. Celerina Monte/DMS