Another member of the Parojinog clan died last Sunday, the chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Monday.

In a press briefing, General Camilo Cascolan said former Ozamis city Councilor Ricardo “Ardot” Parojinog ‘s sister, Melodia “Apyat” Parojinog-Malingin, died due to a heart condition at the Mayor Hilarion A. Ramiro Sr. (MHARS) Medical Center in Ozamis City.

Malingin is a co-accused in the cases of violating the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act and illegal possession of explosives.

“Ozamis City police investigators cited Melodia’s death as due to cardiogenic shock secondary to intractable cardiac arrhythmia atrial fibrillation to ventricular tachycardia secondary to massive gastrointestinal bleeding secondary to uremic gastropathy, quoting findings of attending physicians,” Cascolan said.

The PNP chief said Malingin has been under detention while awaiting trial for her drug case along with husband, Gaudencio, when police found eight kilograms of shabu during a search of their home on December 6, 2017.

Malingin died just two days after former councilor Ricardo ''Ardot''Parojinog was discovered “unconscious and unresponsive” inside his jail cell last September 4.

Cascolan said the remains of Parojinog have been turned over to his family after examination by PNP forensic examiners as part of the investigation.

''According to Misamis Occidental provincial director, Police Colonel Danildo Tumanda, the family of Ardot Parojinog did not request for an autopsy on Ardot, knowing fully well the health condition of the deceased,” he said.

Responding medical personnel from the City Health Office of Ozamis City, conducted medical evaluation on Parojinog. Their initial findings showed Parojinog had cardiopulmonary arrest secondary to cardiovascular disease.

Cascolan said Misamis Occidental provincial police will proceed with its investigation. Ella Dionisio/DMS