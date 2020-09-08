President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to sign the proposed Bayanihan to Recover As One Act or Bayanihan II bill either this week or until next week, Malacanang said on Monday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the Palace is still consulting the various government agencies which have stakes in the Bayanihan II. Thus, Duterte could not sign yet the enrolled bill.

"That's just the ordinary process. But I can assure you that once the consultation is finished, the President will sign it because the President asked Congress for it," he said.

Under the bill, Congress has given the executive branch the allocation of P140 billion for various sectors greatly affected by coronavirus pandemic and P25-billion standby appropriations.

Asked of the timeline for Duterte to sign the bill, Roque said, "As soon as possible. I don't think the first two weeks of September will pass without the bill being signed."

He added, "I think, they are aiming that the bill should be signed this week, next week at the latest."

During the early part of the health crisis, Congress also passed the Bayanihan to Heal As One Act or Bayanihan I, which authorized Duterte to use portion of the 2020 budget for COVID-19 response. Celerina Monte/DMS