The Office of the Vice President (OVP) once again received the highest audit rating from the Commission on Audit (COA).

In a report it transmitted to the OVP, the COA rendered an “unqualified opinion” on the fairness of the presentation of the OVP’s financial statement, this time for Fiscal Year 2019. The report, dated July 31, was signed by Supervising Auditor Edna P. Salaguban.

An unqualified opinion is considered the best opinion that a government agency can receive from state auditors.

This is the second year that the OVP has earned such rating, under the leadership of Vice President Leni Robredo.

“Ang gusto nating pasalamatan dito iyong ating mga staff?lalo na iyong admin?na sila talaga nag-aasikaso ng ating mga proseso. Salamat sa lahat na OVP family kasi pinagtulungan natin ito lahat,” VP Leni said.

“Dapat iyong lahat na government offices, ina-aspire ito para pinagtatrabahuan. Kasi kapag ina-aspire mo na magkaroon ka ng unqualified opinion, sinisiguro mo na iyong lahat na proseso mo malinis, hindi ka nalulusutan, maayos lahat iyong papeles, maayos lahat iyong proseso,” she added.

With VP Leni at the helm, the OVP has taken leaps to achieve its ultimate goal of delivering quality service to the Filipino people.

This includes putting in place its own internal controls for a more prudent spending of public funds, which the office observes along with the rules and regulations set by oversight agencies.

Moreover, the OVP has sustained its ISO 9001:2015 accreditation, which it pursued in 2017, in a bid to streamline its processes, improve its various units, and promote a sense of honor and commitment among its staff. DMS