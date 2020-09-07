The mayor of Barili town and brother of Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia died on Sunday, according to Cebu Public Information Office.

In a statement, it said Mayor Marlon Fiel Garcia passed away in the hospital. He was the second brother of Governor Garcia to die in the same week.

“Mayor Marlon’s demise occurs five days after his brother, (former) Mayor Nelson, passed on, also at Chong Hua Hospital,” it said in a statement.

“He was passionate in his advocacy for the upliftment of the lives of the people of Barili, Cebu, whom he served as Mayor since 2016, and previously, as Vice Mayor. He wholeheartedly served the Province of Cebu as Vice President for Internal Affairs of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines - Cebu Chapter,” it added.

According to the local government, the mayor was eager to be discharged so he could continue his relentless efforts for the economic revival of Barili.

“Mayor Marlon fought bravely until the very end. As a devoted, son, brother, husband, father, and public servant, we will remember him for his courage and compassion, and his kind and gentle ways,” it said.

Cebu PIO did not mention the cause of the mayor's death but he was one of the Cebu mayors who was tested positive for coronavirus disease.

In a separate statement, Presidential Communication Secretary Martin Andanar expressed condolences to Governor Garcia for the demise of her siblings.

“Throughout the years as former chief executives of their respective local government units, they were instrumental towards the development of the municipalities of Dumanjog and Barili and that of its citizens,” he said.

“We pray for the eternal repose of their souls and that their families find strength in this time of grief,” he added. Ella Dionisio/DMS