The Congress is eyeing to submit to President Rodrigo Duterte the proposed P4.5-trillion national budget for 2021 by early December, House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano said on Sunday.

In a radio interview, Cayetano said the House of Representatives targets to finish its deliberation by the end of September or first week of October.

“Our initial target is to finish by September until September 20 we should be finished at the committee-level and then maybe 10 days in the plenary...so either end of September or by the end of the first week of October it is already in the Senate,” he said.

“Our target is for the President to sign this by the first week of December,” he added.

According to Cayetano, a lot of projects can be procured and bid out with the early passage of the General Appropriations Bill.

"So imagine the time being wasted if the budget will only be effective by January then they will just organize, February they will conduct bidding, they will procure by March or April… the four months will be wasted… the people need jobs,” he said.

“Bicam (bicameral conference committee) really finished by the first or second week by December but this time around if it is possible by December 1 it is already on the table of the President… I’m hoping that by the end of November it is already in Malacanang… if we can finish it earlier why not,” the Speaker said.

He urged the concerned agencies and the Senators to consider the time frame in approving the budget so that projects and programs can be funded as soon as possible.

“I think the Senate will also start their budget briefings soon,” Cayetano said.

The administration lawmaker assured transparency as the public and other stakeholders can directly participate in the budgeting process.

“First 15 minutes they can ask..it’s not a complete overall budget process but a big percent… I think the action of the government will be faster if we will let the people face them,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS