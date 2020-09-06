A police officer based in Camp Crame was killed in an ambush in Quezon City Saturday morning.

Brig. Gen. Ronnie Montejo , the Quezon City police director, said shot dead was Lt. Samad Baharan, 53, a native of Basilan and resident of No. 15 Libyan St., Salaam Compound, Brgy. Culiat assigned at the Police Community Affairs Development Group (PCADG) in Camp Crame.

Based on an initial report, Baharan was driving a motorcycle while traversing at Tandang Sora Ave., Brgy Culiat when two unidentified male suspects on board a motorcycle appeared and suddenly shot the victim at 9:15 am before fleeing.

According to the QCPD, the cursory examinationby Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) "disclosed that the victim sustained gunshot wounds in the body."

"The case was turned over to Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit for proper disposition," it added.

Montejo ordered the killing of Baharan investigated. Robina Asido/DMS