Police said former Ozamiz City councilor Ricardo “Ardot” Parojinog died from cardio pulmonary arrest or cardiac arrest secondary to cardiovascular disease in his detention cell on Friday.

Citing the initial findings of probers, Northern Mindanao police director Brig. Gen. Rolando Anduyan said there were no external injuries on Parojinog's body.

“He has no wounds caused by pointed materials. There are no bruises which indicated he was beaten up '',Anduyan said in an interview over dzBB.

Anduyan said there were no ligature marks on Parojinog's neck which would mean someone tried to strangle him.

Parojinog was brought to Ozamiz from Camp Crame to attend a court hearing on charges of illegal possession of firearms and possession of explosives filed against him.

Health workers took swab samples from Parojinog to find out if he contracted the coronavirus disease or COVID-19. DMS