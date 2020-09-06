More than 300 high value targets were arrested during the government's anti-illegal drug operations in the past two months, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) reported on Friday.

A total of 356 high value targets were arrested during the PDEA operation conducted from the of June and July.

Based on the latest data from Real Number PH, total high value targets arrested from July 1, 2016 up to July 31, 2020 reached to 9,706.

The arrested high value targets includes 401 government employees, 336 elected officials, 96 uniformed personnel and 279 foreign nationals.

It can be recalled more than two months ago, the PDEA has recorded a total of 9,350 high value targets arrested from July 1, 2016 up to May 31, 2020.

Data showed that since 2016 up to July 31, 2020, a total of 251,889 drug personalities including high value targets were arrested during the 173,348 anti-illegal drugs operation.

Meanwhile, operatives also rescued 3,254 minors involved in illegal drug activities.

A total of 581 drug dens and 16 clandestine laboratories were dismantled while P52.77 billion worth of illegal drugs and other equipment were confiscated of which P43.20 billion came from seized shabu.

The number of drug cleared barangay recorded on July 31 decreased to 42,042 from 42, 045 barangays reported on May 31. There are 19,876 barangays cleared and 14, 491 yet to be cleared. Robina Asido/DMS