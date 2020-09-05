More than 400 locally stranded individuals (LSIs) are still at the Libingan ng mga Bayani hoping to go home to their provinces, an official said on Friday.

“Around 430 estimated numbers of individual are at Libingan ng mga Bayani,” said Presidential Management Staff and Lead Convener of "Hatid Tulong Project"Assistant Secretary Joseph Encabo said during the Laging Handa briefing.

A TV news footage showed the LSIs staying in makeshift tents made of tarpaulin and carton.

Encabo said they are conducting profiling to determine how many LSIs will go back to their hometowns.

“As to the schedule, we are waiting for the crew of the ships to finish their health assessment period because they will also undergo quarantine because it is in compliance with the DOH (Department of Health) guideline… same with bus drivers, some bus just returned and they are undergoing quarantine,” he said.

He said they are also identifying new temporary shelters for LSIs because the Libingan ng mga Bayani is full.

“We are coordinating with other government agencies and local government units in Metro Manila if they can provide covered courts or gymnasiums or centers,” said Encabo.

Encabo said before this week ends, they can find new temporary shelters for LSIs.

Encabo also reminded LSIs to make sure they are registered to go home to their respective LGUs so that they can have the correct list of LSIs.

Based on their record, the government helped 126,000 to 138,000 LSIs all over the country.

“Right now, the provinces or LGUs who expressed that they are ready to received (LSIs) are the province of Negros Oriental, the LGU of Dumaguete City. The Caraga region is also ready… Cotabato province and other provinces in Region XII like South Cotabato… The Jolo and Tawi Tawi are also ready to accept (LSIs), and also Palawan,” he said.

He said the Bicol Region, except Masbate, is also ready to accept LSIs.

“So that is what we are scheduling now. We are planning it now so that once the maritime transport and the buses are ready we can start sending them home,” Encabo said.

Encabo appealed to the public to prevent sharing unverified schedule trips as there are a lot of people at the Libingan ng mga Bayani. Ella Dionisio/DMS