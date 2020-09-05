President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the gradual reopening of the economy, including the tourism sector, Malacanang said on Friday.

However, while the economy will be reopened, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said health and safety protocols should be followed to contain the spread of coronavirus disease.

"The President's marching order is to gradually reopen the economy, including the tourism sector, with the assurance that health and safety measures are in place," he said in a statement.

The national government, through the Department of Tourism, is working in concurrence with the local government units to determine when tourism operations will resume in their respective areas, Roque said.

He cited the case of Baguio City, which is set to reopen its tourism sector by September.

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong is also the government's czar on tracing of COVID-19 patients.

"We must, however, emphasize that there must be proper and close coordination between the national government and the LGUs regarding the implementation of health and safety protocols when traveling," Roque said.

When the government imposed a lockdown in most parts of the country in March, the tourism sector has become one of the biggest casualties.

In 2019, the tourism industry contributed 12.7 percent to the country’s gross domestic product. Tourism-related employment accounted for about 5.7 million jobs last year. Celerina Monte/DMS