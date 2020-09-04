President Rodrigo Duterte will respect Congress' decision if it will pass a law declaring September 11 of every year as "President Ferdinand Edralin Marcos Day" in Ilocos Norte.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said it is the duty of the lawmakers to act on any measure.

"And as you know, before it become a law, that should pass the House of Representatives and the Senate. So, the President will respect whatever will be the decision of the policy-makers in Congress," he said in a televised press briefing.

The House of Representatives approved on final reading on Wednesday the bill declaring September 11 a special non-working day in Ilocos Norte to commemorate the former dictator's birthday.

House Bill No. 7137 declares September 11 as "President Ferdinand Edralin Marcos Day" in Ilocos Norte, his hometown.

This drew strong criticisms among netizens.

Marcos, who declared martial law, ruled the country for about two decades.

He was ousted in 1986 through a bloodless People Power Revolution and was replaced by Corazon Aquino, wife of his nemesis then Senator Benigno Aquino Jr., who was assassinated at the tarmac of the then Manila International Airport when he returned from an exile in the United States in 1983. Celerina Monte/DMS