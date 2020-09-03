Three drug personalities, including two teachers, were arrested by the agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in two buy-bust operations in the cities of Calbayog. Samar and Cotabato.

In a report, PDEA Region 8 identified two of the arrested suspects in Calbayog as Jingle Montalban, a public school teacher, and her cohort Lilian Rose Vargas.

The suspects were arrested by the agents of PDEA Region 8 twith the Calbayog City Police in a buy-bust operation at the vicinity of Rueda Ext., Barangay Balud, Calbayog City around 11:40 pm on Tuesday.

"Purchased and confiscated during theoperation were seven pieces heat sealed transparent plastic sachet containing white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu weighing more or less 10 grams with an estimated market value of P70,000," the report stated.

Montalban will be facing charges for violation of Section 5 (Sale of Dangerous Drugs) and Section 11 (Possession of Dangerous Drugs) while Vargas will be charged for violation of Section 26, Article II of RA 9165.

Montalban and Vargas are temporarily detained at Calbayog City Police Station lock-up facility,'' it added.

Another teacher was also arrested in a buy-bust operation at the vicinity of Purok Waling-waling, Kampo Muslim, Mother Barangay Bagua, Cotabato City around 11:45 pm Monday.

The teacher was identified as Noralyn Mascod Samud, 44, an elementary teacher of Tumaginting, Kabuntalan, Maguindanao.

During the buy-bust operation conducted by PDEA BARMM ( Bangsamoro Autonomous Region In Muslim Mindanao) agents. the husband of Samud identified as Haimie

Guiamad Manampen eluded arrest.

Fifteen pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing white crystalline substance suspected to be methamphetamine hydrochloride also known as “shabu” weighing more or less six grams with estimated value of P 40,800 were confiscated.

Other items seized were the buy-bust money, one piece black zipper-lock purse, one leatherette wallet labelled DKNY containing five hundred peso-bill and three pieces PRC Identification cards, cash amounting P270 and one unit blue Cherry analog cellphone.

"The suspect was arrested after she conspired to sell and hand over one piece heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet known as shabu to a PDEA agent who posed as poseur buyer," the report said.

Cases for violation of Republic Act 9165 otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are being prepared for filing against the suspects, it added.

The suspect is at the PDEA BARMM detention facility. Robina Asido/DMS