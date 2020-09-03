Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque denounced on Wednesday the order of a local court to release Joseph Scott Pemberton, the US Marine convicted for killing transgender Jennifer Laude six years ago.

"As former private prosecutor for the Laude family, I deplore the short period of imprisonment meted on Pemberton who killed a Filipino under the most gruesome manner," Roque said on his Twitter account.

"Laude’s death personifies the death of Philippine sovereignty," he added.

Roque has yet to issue an official statement as the presidential spokesperson.

Presiding Judge Roline M. Ginez-Jabalde of Branch 74 of the Olongapo City Regional Trial Court has granted Pemberton's partial motion for reconsideration.

The court ordered the release of Pemberton after serving a jail sentence of 10 years, one month and 10 days due to his good conduct time allowance. Celerina Monte/DMS