President Rodrigo Duterte expects new Philippine National Police chief Lt. Gen. Camilo Cascolan to sustain the gains of the administration's war on drugs.

In television interviews on Wednesday, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque also defended Cascolan's short stint as PNP chief as he will retire from the service in November.

"General Cascolan has the capability to lead the PNP and it just happens that he will retire early," he said.

He urged the public to give Cascolan a chance to further cleanse and professionalize the PNP.

Asked of Duterte's marching order to the new PNP chief, Roque said, "what is closest to his heart, sustain the gains of the drug war."

Over 5,000 drug suspects have been killed since Duterte declared an all-out war on illegal drugs when he assumed the presidency in 2016.

Roque said Duterte also directed Cascolan to maintain and uphold integrity of the rule of law as far as the PNP is concerned and rid its rank of corruption "because that’s the reason why the President doubled the salary" of the police and the military.

Cascolan who formally assumed the PNP post on Wednesday replaced Gen. Archie Gamboa who retired from the service after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 56.

Cascolan will retire on November 10. Celerina Monte/DMS