A 53-year-old businessman was arrested on Tuesday morning for allegedly attacking the governor of Occidental Mindoro.

According to the Mimaropa regional police, a certain Adrian Bernardo Gatdula arrived around 10am at the office of Governor Eduardo Gadiano located at Brgy. Payompon in Mamburao.

Gatdula had a bladed weapon which he threw towards Gatdula.

“Luckily, the victim was not hit,” the police report said.

Police officers arrested Gatdula and brought him to the Mamburao Municipal Police Station for filing of appropriate charges. Ella Dionisio/DMS