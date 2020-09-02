The chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday refused to say if he will be the next director of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) after his mandatory retirement on September 2.

In an interview with reporters, Police General Archie Francisco Gamboa said he will wait for the order of President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Offer?... I will tell you the President is facing a lot of problems… I will just wait for orders because it is hard to push something like this, especially that SILG (Secretary of Interior and Local Government Eduardo Ano) is also sick. There are a lot of restrictions and I understand why the decision took long,” Gamboa said.

“There are a lot of things (that is) also very important on the part of the administration. So let's just wait, anyway what's important is whatever it will be, the PNP will continue serving the people,” he added.

Gamboa said he has no idea if he will be extended.

“Honestly I don't have any idea. Let's just wait for the President. I think when I texted SILG last night, they will talk it out with the President today. So will just wait,” Gamboa said.

“I am packed and ready to go,” he said.

Gamboa thanked Duterte for giving him an opportunity to serve the Filipino people as chief of the PNP. Ella Dionisio/DMS