The government has allowed religious gatherings in Metro Manila up to 10 percent of the seating capacity, Malacanang said on Tuesday.

In a televised press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that the Metro Manila mayors have changed their heart of allowing higher number of individuals who can participate in religious activities.

"In NCR (National Capital Region), the religious gatherings are also allowed up to 10 percent, not only up to 10 people," he said.

On Monday night when President Rodrigo Duterte announced the new quarantine classifications in the country, Roque said that religious gatherings in Metro Manila, which remains under the general community quarantine, would only be up to 10 individuals to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.

Roque also said that curfew in Metro Manila, except for the cities of Muntinlupa and Navotas, is from 8pm to 5am beginning Tuesday night.

Also in the NCR, he said wearing of face shields is also required not only in public transportation, indoor workplaces but also in the wet markets since they are also commercial establishments wherein many people converge.

"This is called as maximum public health standards," he said.

Roque also said the government has lifted the suspension on the operation of some establishments in Metro Manila such as testing, tutorial and review centers, gyms, fitness centers and sports facilitiies, dermatological clinics offering aesthetic procedures and other personal care services, pet grooming, internet cafes, and drive-in cinemas.

However, he said the respective local government units will provide the specific guidelines for the operations of those establishments.

Similar types of establishments are also allowed to open in Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal which were previously placed under modified enhanced community quarantine like Metro Manila.

Roque said it will be the discretion of the LGUs in those provinces if they will allow the operation of internet cafes.

He said the Metro Manila LGUs will also request the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases to suspend the voters' registration to January next year or whenever the region is placed under modified general community quarantine, whichever comes first.

The requirement for quarantine passes will also be up to the LGUs, Roque added.

On Monday night, Duterte announced that Metro Manila will remain under GCQ, along with Bulacan, Batangas, Bacolod City and Tacloban City from September 1 to 30 while he placed Iligan City under MECQ.

"Due to the increasing average daily growth rate of cases, Iligan City shall be placed under modified enhanced community quarantine until 30 September 2020, without prejudice to the declaration of localized enhanced community quarantine in critical areas," the IATF said in Resolution No. 67 issued on August 31.

The rest of the country is placed under GCQ. Celerina Monte/DMS