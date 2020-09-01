Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana Monday called the nation to unite as the country commemorates the bravery and patriotism of Filipinos on National Heroes Day.

"Let this day serve as a reminder for us to unite and support each other as we recover from the effects of the pandemic as well as work together to safeguard our communities from the threat of criminality, terrorism and violent extremism," he said.

"Let us show the world the inherent traits of Bayanihan and love of country; the Filipino brand of heroism that is the foundation of our nationhood," he added.

Lorenzana said the Filipino heroes are men and women who have lived and died in service to our country to build a just, peaceful and prosperous nation.

"Their deeds set into motion the emergence of a national consciousness that enabled us to evolve as a free and sovereign nation," he said.

Lorenzana said the country recognizes the heroism of the frontliners who continue to work to contain the effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We likewise owe a debt of gratitude to our present heroes ? our brave frontliners, the soldiers, airmen, sailors and marines, and selfless citizens who continue to serve the country amid the challenges and threats we are currently facing," he said. Robina Asido/DMS