President Rodrigo Duterte urged on Monday Filipinos to be everday heroes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Duterte made the call as he joined the entire nation in celebrating this year’s National Heroes' Day.

"Today, we honor not only the valor of our forebears who fought for our mother land’s freedom, but also the heroism of those who risked their lives, fighting a different kind of enemy," he said.

Duterte said the current challenges posed by the public health crisis "has given rise to modern day heroes: the countless Filipino frontliners here and abroad who are battling the COVID-19 pandemic."

He expressed hope that the bravery of the Filipino heroes, past and present, will inspire all to face and overcome even the most unfavorable situations.

"Together, let us become everyday heroes as we pursue a better future for everyone," Duterte said.

The National Heroes' Day is a regular holiday throughout the country. Celerina Monte/DMS