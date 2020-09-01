President Rodrigo Duterte has reiterated his administration's resolve to crush the terrorists, especially in this time of global health crisis, following last week's deadly twin explosions in Sulu.

Duterte visited Jolo on Sunday, his first public engagement since his fifth State of the Nation Address on July 27.

Upon his arrival at the area where the bombings took place on August 24, he kissed the ground.

"The recent bombings that took the lives of several civilians including those of your fellow soldiers will only further strengthen our resolve to crush the lawless elements behind this cowardly act," Duterte said in a taped speech in front of the government troops aired on Monday morning.

"Right now, our entire nation is dealing with the global health crisis yet enemies of the state will still find the energy to perpetuate the acts of violence and terrorism," he said.

At least 15 people, including soldiers and a policeman, were killed and over 70 others were injured in the twin blasts on August 24 in Jolo.

"Now more than ever our nation needs our Armed Forces to ensure that these terrorists will never succeed in their pointless goals. By choosing to fight for your country here in Sulu, you honor the ultimate sacrifice of your fellow soldiers and the countless others who fought before you," Duterte said.

He said if only not for insurgency and extremism, Mindanao could have fully developed.

"For decades, Mindanao's progress has been hindered by the threat of insurgency and extremism. If only there's no seed of hatred planted in the minds from generation to generation, the life good have been better for all," said Duterte.

"This unfortunate incident is only one of the countless incidents that proved that we should never be complacent when it comes to terrorism," he said.

He reminded the soldiers that the safety of the people and the community should always be their priority.

Duterte also hailed the government troops for their commitment and patriotism as he assured that his administration would provide what they need.

"I know that the ongoing pandemic has not only made your responsibilities even more complicated and more hardships yet in the spirit of selflessness you remain strong in your mission for the Filipino people," he said.

"I commit myself to work with you my dear troops to ensure that these terrorists will have no future in this country," Duterte stressed. Celerina Monte/DMS