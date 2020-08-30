The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) ordered other power distributors and cooperatives to explain the alleged violation of the advisories issued regarding power charges during the implementation of the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) from March 17 to May 31.

In a public briefing Saturday, Agnes Devanadera, ERC chairperson and chief executive officer, said upon reviewing the reports and complaints they have received, the commission said aside from Meralco , other power distributors violated their advisories.

"We reviewed and we see that a lot have violated. We said they should not charge the Fit-All, the universal charge and environmental charge but they still charged it to the consumers. So what the ERC did is, we write a letter and ask them to explain," she said.

Devanadera could not say the penalties to be imposed to the power distributors who violated their advisories, saying ERC is waiting for the response of the alleged violators.

"I cannot say yet on how much will be the penalty because we are still waiting for the response to our order, to the order of ERC for them to explain why in our initial evaluation, they have violated our advisories," she said.

It can be recalled that just recently ERC has ordered the Meralco to pay P19 million fine for violating the government's advisories during the community quarantine. Robina Asido/DMS