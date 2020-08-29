The Philippine government expressed hope on Friday that the United States and China could resolve their issues amicably and peacefully as President Rodrigo Duterte's main consideration in dealing with China's companies depends on what is best for the country's infrastructure program.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made the statement after the US banned some Chinese individuals and state firms involved in the reclamation activities in the disputed South China Sea. Among China-run companies that US banned are the China Communications Construction Company and its subsidiaries.

CCCC has a joint venture with Lucio Tan's MacroAsia Corp. for the construction of the Sangley Point International Airport in Cavite.

"President Rodrigo Roa Duterte is the chief architect of our country's foreign policy. He charted an independent foreign policy course, with our national interest at the core," Roque said.

"The Chief Executive's main consideration is what is best for the country’s Build, Build, Build program," he said when asked of Duterte's policy pertaining to CCCC, especially after the local government of Cavite where Sangley Airport is located said that it would wait for the President's directive.

Roque said the Philippines considers the US and China as special friends and trading partners.

"We hope that both partners of the Philippines will be able to draw an understanding and resolve any and all issues between them amicably and peacefully," he said.

"This outcome will help further enhance greater stability and security in the region. This is what is needed for the mutual benefit and interest of everyone in our region," the spokesman added. Celerina Monte/DMS