Malacanang justified anew on Wednesday the government's decision to ban the deployment of healthcare workers abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying the state is just exercising its inherent police power.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the prohibition only applies to those who have no processed papers as of March 8, 2020.

"All those who do not have their papers yet after 8th March must stay meanwhile," he said.

"Two reasons for this: We are Number 22 in the number of COVID cases and I am sure that most if not all, the nurses are leaving for countries who have more number of cases particularly in the United States, which is number one. So, it’s inherent police power of the President (Rodrigo Duterte) to delay their deployment to uphold the public health," he said.

The other reason is the need of the country for healthcare workers amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

"Charity begins at home. We may need their services here, and that is why we have made it attractive for these nurses to stay and work in the Philippines," Roque said.

Nurses' groups have been appealing to the government to lift the deployment ban so that the healthcare workers could work abroad where salaries are much higher. Celerina Monte/DMS