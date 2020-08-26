President Rodrigo Duterte said his doctor had advised him to stop drinking liquor to avoid stage one cancer.

Duterte recalled this when he was trying to justify that he, along with his other Cabinet members who are mostly retiring, would not think anymore of pocketing government's money amid concerns over disbursement of the huge budget for coronavirus responses.

The 75-year old president said he has not much appetite now.

"(Even if) you have the money, you cannot eat all because the doctor said don't eat the fats because you will die. 'You, Duterte, don't drink because your Barret('s esophagus) is nearing a stage one cancer.' So, I'm no longer (drinking)," he said.

According to mayoclinic.org, a Barrett's esophagus is a condition in which the flat pink lining of the swallowing tube that connects the mouth to the stomach (esophagus) becomes damaged by acid reflux, which causes the lining to thicken and become red.

Duterte has assured that the government would be transparent on all its transactions and in accounting of the state funds. Celerina Monte/DMS