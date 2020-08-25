The chiefs of the Philippine Army (PA) and the Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF) strengthened their cooperation in a telephone conference on Friday.

Col. Ramon Zagala, Philippine Army spokesman, said Arny Chief Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana and JGSDF Chief of Staff Gen. Goro Yuasa expressed their desire in maintaining the PA-JGSDF relationship amid the challenges of the coronavirus disease ( COVID-19) pandemic.

"Sobejana expressed his gratitude to the JGSDF for Japan’s support in sending experts from the Nagasaki University Medical Staff who provided technical assistance in addressing COVID-19 in the country as well as for donating polymerase chain reaction reagents and equipment to the San Lazaro Hospital in Manila," he said.

"He assured Yuasa that the PA is ready to lend a helping hand to Japan in responding to any disasters and natural calamities, in which according to Yuasa, their region is prone to experience as the country is situated within the Pacific Ring of Fire," he added.

Zagala said both Sobejana and Yuasa also "expressed their intent to bolster future defense cooperation and exchanges of as well as the renewal of the Terms of Reference between PA and JGSDF."

“The Philippine Army is geared towards sustaining the PA-JGSDF relations; explore and maximize the alternative means of coordination; and ensure all of the plans are being implemented despite the pandemic," Sobejana said.

"The PA will remain committed in boosting our bilateral relationship with our military counterparts, pursuing a more peaceful and secured region,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS