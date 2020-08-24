The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Sunday vowed to uphold the Constitution as it rejected to support the call of a certain group to create a revolutionary government.

In a radio interview, Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac, police spokesperson, said the PNP is monitoring the Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte National Executive Committee (MRRD-NECC), which recently held a meeting in Pampanga and even invited police chief General Archie Gamboa.

“We are just following the existing law and lawful authorities... We will always uphold the Constitution and obey only the legal authority. So anything that is calling or actions with purpose to undermine the Constitution, the PNP does not support it,” Banac said.

“We need to study and monitor the next actions of the group and we remind them that we are under rule of law so it is very important that we will follow the existing Constitution,” he said.

Asked if the PNP chief attended the meeting in Clark, Pampanga, Banac said Gamboa was not present.

“There is nothing for the public to worry that the PNP was invited to this kind of event because the PNP did not go to any meeting,” he said.

“We assure that the whole force of PNP remains united and one in supporting the chain of command from patrolman to chief PNP, all the way to our president (Rodrigo Duterte) who is our commander-in-chief,” he added.

Banac also said the group’s call for a revolutionary government is part of the country’s freedom of speech.

“We have the freedom to peacefully assemble… this is not being considered as a critical situation. We have free will on inviting (others) and free will to attend such meetings,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS