Malacañang on Sunday said the most urgent concern right now is addressing the coronavirus pandemic and other socioeconomic problems brought by the health crisis.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque made the statement after a private group called for the establishment of a revolutionary government.

Roque said the group and its organizers are free to publicly express their opinion.

“The focus, however, of the administration is addressing COVID-19 and mitigating its socioeconomic impact,” he said.

“The most pressing and most urgent concern, which requires the Executive's full attention, is the gradual opening of the economy while safeguarding the people who are working and going back to work amid the pandemic,” he added.

The Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte National Executive Committee (MRRD-NECC) is appealing to President Duterte to head a revolutionary government until Dec. 31, 2021.

The group said this will be followed by an election under a new Constitution for a federal form of government. Ella Dionisio/DMS