The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has approved the deployment abroad of health professionals who have contracts as of March 8, 2020, Malacanang said on Thursday.

This was after an earlier statement of the Department of Labor and Employment that the ban applies to all overseas Filipino workers.

"The IATF decided this afternoon that the health professionals who have the papers, it means with OEC (Overseas Employment Certificate) issued by the POEA (Philippine Overseas Employment Administration) and the employment of contract was verified as of May 8, 2020, they can go out of the country," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a televised announcement.

Also allowed to go abroad are the "Balik Manggagawa" or those who are just vacationing in the country and have long been working abroad, he said. Celerina Monte/DMS