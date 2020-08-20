President Rodrigo Duterte is in control of the government and his detractors have to wait until he finishes his term in 2022, Malacanang said on Wednesday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made the statement following fresh speculations on Duterte's health. Over the weekend, rumors came out that he flew to Singapore apparently to seek medical aid.

But on Monday night, Duterte made a taped televised message after meeting some of the members of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases via Zoom in Davao City.

"Well, the public should no longer speculate because they have seen him. In evidence, what we refer to as object evidence is the best kind of evidence; and object evidence here is the President himself," said Roque in an interview by CNN Philippines.

"So, I think his appearance, his conduct, his actuation is proof that he is well and healthy. So, I understand that many of our detractors are sad that the President is fine but they would just have to wait until 2022 because the President is healthy and is in control," he stressed.

Some quarters have been asking the Palace to reveal the medical records of the 75-year old President who earlier admitted that he is suffering from various ailments. Celerina Monte/DMS