The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has approved the resumption of the second part of the testing activities for the qualifying assessment for foreign medical professionals by September.

IATF Resolution No. 62 issued on August 12 said the new schedule on September 19-21 of the examinations were set by the Professional Regulation Commission.

"The approved examinations to be held on 19-21 September 2020 for the Physical Licensure Examination and QA shall proceed only in areas under general community quarantine and/or modified general community quarantine," the Resolution read.

It said that strict health protocols as may be approved by the Department of Health shall be observed.

The IATF directed the concerned agencies to render full assistance for the safe and successful conduct of the examinations. Celerina Monte/DMS