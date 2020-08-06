The Philippines has extended its sympathies with the people of Lebanon following a powerful explosion that killed at least 50 people and wounded over 2,000 others.

"The Philippines is in solidarity with the people of Lebanon in this period of great grief," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Lebanese people," he added.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has reported that two Filipinos were among those killed, eight were injured and 12 were missing.

"We are one with the families and friends of Filipinos who passed or were injured during the event," Roque said.

He said the Palace has ordered the DFA to assist all Filipinos affected by the explosions through the Philippine Embassy in Beirut.

Earlier in the day, Roque said the government would intensify its repatriation of Filipinos who want to be evacuated in the war-torn country. Celerina Monte/DMS