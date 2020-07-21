Six persons, including a barangay chairman in Tondo who is the alleged cockfighting operator in their area, were apprehended in a series of law enforcement operations in Manila last Sunday.

Four suspects identified as Lito Siana, 50, Arnel King, 32, Daryl Ellorin, 30, at si Daniel Custodio, 37 were arrested at the vicinity of Simoun Street corner Patria around 12:30 pm.

Two suspects identified as Silvestre Dumagat Jr, chairman of Barangay 125 in Tondo and his caretaker Wilfredo Marullano escaped but were later apprehended during a follow-up operation around 4:30 pm Sunday.

Police recovered a total of seven roosters and 500 pesos cash.

Dumagat is set to face charges for violating City Ordinance 8627 (Mandatory Use of Face Masks in all public places within the City of Manila), Republic Act 11332 (Non-Cooperation Amid COVID-19 Pandemic) and Presidential Decree 1602 (Cockfighting).

Marullano will also be charged for violating City Ordinance 8627 at at RA 11332, while the four others will be charged for violating PD 1602. Robina Asido/DMS