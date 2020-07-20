Manila's second drive-thru COVID-19 rapid testing center, which had a soft opening on Saturday, tested more than 400 persons.

The Manila Health Department said a total of 445 were tested , of which 240 were residents of Manila while 205 were non-Manilans.

A total of 297 of those who were tested were male and 148 were female.

Tests are free as it is shouldered by the city government, the Manila Public Information Office said in its Twitter account. The results will be given through text messaging.

The Department of Health said Saturday Manila has the highest new COVID-19 cases in the country during the last 14 days with 2,349.

Manila ranks third among cities and provinces with the most COVID-19 cases with 5,194 after Cebu City and Quezon City.

Based on the data most of those who underwent testing were those aged 18 to 39. These amounted to 228 persons.

Others who underwent testing were those exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 case or experienced symptoms.

People chose to test themselves for COVID-19 due to travel and work requirements while others want to have peace of mind.

Manila set up two testing facilities as part of its campaign to have more people tested for COVID-19. Robina Asido/DMS