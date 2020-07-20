Philippine Navy chief Vice Adm. Giovanni Carlo Bacordo was tested negative for the coronavirus ( COVID-19) disease, its spokesman said on Saturday.

Lt. Commander Maria Christina Roxas, acting Philippine Navy public affairs acting director, said Bacordo underwent swab test for COVID-19 last July 14.

"Vice Admiral Bacordo earlier underwent self quarantine and swab test following his attendance in the commissioning ceremony of BRP Jose Rizal in Subic where one of the Navy officers was confirmed to be positive for coronavirus," she said.

"Also present in the event who also tested negative for COVID-19 are Navy vice commander Rear Adm. Rey Dela Cruz, Philippine Fleet commander Rear Adm. Loumer Bernabe and Offshore Combat Force commander Commodore Karl Decapia," she added.

However, Roxas said two crew members of BRP Jose Rizal, the first missile firing frigate of the Philippine Navy, were found infected.

"Two members of FF150 crew who all underwent swab tests following the incident tested positive for COVID-19 and were already evacuated to a quarantine facility ashore for further treatment," she said.

Although the two crew members were tested positive for Covid-19, the Philippine Navy continued its preparation to join the military drill RIMPAC ( Rim of the Pacific) 2020.

"Preparations for the ship's departure this July 29 to participate in RIMPAC 2020 in Hawaii are ongoing," she said.

"Other personnel to compose the RIMPAC contingent aside from the crew of FF150 are also scheduled for PCR test Sunday in Philippine Arena," said Roxas.

"All of these measures are being undertaken to ensure that the Navy continues to perform its mandate amid this global health crisis," she added. Robina Asido/DMS