The Supreme Court's decision junking a petition to disclose President Rodrigo Duterte's health speaks for itself, Malacañang said on Friday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made the statement after receiving from lawyer Dino S. de Leon asking him to provide the public with the basis of his conclusion that Duterte is "88 percent healthy."

"Atty. Dino de Leon already lost his case in the Supreme Court where he asked the tribunal to compel President Rodrigo Roa Duterte to publicly disclose his health records," he said in a statement.

"The decision speaks for itself. He should accept his legal defeat graciously and heed the High Court's ruling," Roque added.

In a letter dated July 16 and was sent to Roque, De Leon sought clarification on what he said in an interview on July 12 over radio station DZBB that like any other 75-year old, Duterte is 88 percent physically fit.

"As the mouthpiece of the President, it is presumed that your declarations have both factual and legal basis...in light of the importance of the President's health to the public, as well as the People's right to be assured that the statements of the Presidential Spokesperson are accurate, I respectfully request that you provide the public with that basis of your conclusion that the President is 88 percent healthy," De Leon said.

The Supreme Court earlier junked De Leon's petition seeking for the disclosure of the President's health records.

Last week, the high court issued a notice of resolution, saying that the President's public appearances in recent months prove he is not suffering from any serious sickness.

Duterte has admitted that he has several illnesses. Celerina Monte/DMS