The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) will establish a one-stop shop for ABS-CBN employees who will be retrenched, Malacañang said on Thursday.

In a virtual press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III confirmed this to him.

"I called up Secretary Bello. He will have one-stop shop center for the NCR (National Capital Region) and for ABS-CBN so that those employees who will be retrenched can apply. There will be job referral system," he said.

Roque added that the one-stop shop will not only be for displaced employees of the giant network whose franchise renewal was turned down by the administration allies in the House committee on legislative franchises.

He said there could also be a job fair organized by DOLE.

ABS-CBN has 11,000 employees. According to the network, it will start retrenchment by the end of August due to its failure to secure the legislative franchise, which expired on May 4. Celerina Monte/DMS