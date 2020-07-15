President Rodrigo Duterte reiterated his call to his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, not to run for president because there is no money there.

In a speech during his visit to a military camp in Jolo, Sulu on Monday, Duterte said the salaries of some generals could even be higher than his.

He also said all government transactions end on the table of his Cabinet members.

"I don't handle money, that's why I can really criticize because you can't get anything from me. What I have is my salary only," he said.

"That's why I told Inday (Sara), I said, 'Day, son of a b****, don't go into that job'. I hope you won't mind. I said, 'you're going to work there? You get nothing unless you want small amount of money'," Duterte said.

"I told Inday 'don't run for president unless you see something that you want to do for the country. But if (it's) just a matter of ambition, lay off. You really can't get anything, you'll just be tired. You go to the farm, anywhere just because of service," he added.

Duterte will step down in office in June 2022. Some groups have been pushing for Duterte-Carpio's presidency in the 2022 elections. Celerina Monte/DMS