The Armed Forces of the Philippines has submitted to Malacañang a list of 10 names who could replace Chief of Staff General Felimon Santos Jr. when he retires next month.

Major General Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesperson, said the Board of Generals has convened and deliberated on the recommendees to the position of AFP Chief of Staff and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs currently occupied by Santos who will undertake compulsory retirement on August 4.

“There were about 10 names contained in the list that includes major service commanders, unified command Chiefs, and other 3-star generals at the general headquarters,” Arevalo said.

“The recommendation has been submitted to Malacañang, through the Department of National Defense, first week of July,” he added.

Arevalo said Santos has been doing field unit visits primarily to further boost the morale of the operating troops who have been successful in their conduct of operations.

He said the chief of staff has so far visited most Army, Navy, and Air Force headquarters that provide tactical and logistical support, as well as education, training and doctrine commands.

“He is scheduled to visit the AFP Education, Training, and Doctrine Command, Wednesday 15 July as Guest of Honor and Speaker on the unit’s 3rd Founding Anniversary,” Arevalo said. Ella Dionisio/DMS