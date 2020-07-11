President Rodrigo Duterte expressed hope on Friday that the Philippine Navy will "double" their commitment to ensure peace in the country.

In a taped message during the commissioning of the BRP Jose Rizal in Subic Bay Freeport, Duterte said the event was the beginning of a new era of development and transformation for the Navy.

"I am hopeful that you shall likewise be doubling the passion and commitment you have already manifested in ensuring the peace and progress truly deserved by our country," he said.

He also extended his "deepest gratitude and appreciation" to the Philippine Navy for always delivering the highest standard of service to the country and the people.

Duterte also congratulated the Navy leadership for the commissioning of the new ship. Celerina Monte/DMS