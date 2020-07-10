The formal handover, christening, commissioning and blessing of the first missile capable frigate of the Philippine Navy which will be named as BRP Jose Rizal (FF150) will be on Friday.

Philippine Navy chief Vice Adm. Giovanni Carlo Bacordo said the event will be led by President Rodrigo Duterte will deliver his speech virtually.

Bacordo said the schedule of the ceremonies was finalized after it was approved by Duterte last Tuesday.

Although Duterte will only join the event virtually, Bacordo said the Philippine Navy will make a schedule so that the commander-in-chief will be able to visit the frigate.

"We want the President to be the guest of honor for this event whether physically or virtually, this is such an important activity for us that the President is needed for this activity, whether physically or virtually, but then because of this COVID-19 and the new normal, the new normal, so the virtual presence of the President is as good as a physical presence, but of course we have to schedule the President's visit physically because the President said he want to actually visit the ship," he said.

The ceremonies will also be witnessed by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and other defense and military officials.

The ceremonies is scheduled at the Alava Wharf in Subic Bay around 3pm.

Bacordo said after its commissioning the frigate will be deployed to join the Rimpac (Rim of the Pacific) 2020 as its maiden mission.

"We will first join the Rimpac 2020 this August 17 to 31 then later on it is going to be a strategic asset, it means she will only be deployed when necessary," he said.

"The ship will leave by July 29, she will leave for Guam and then Hawaii to join Rimpac 2020, the Rimpac 2020 will be conducted on August 17 to 31," he added. Robina Asido/DMS