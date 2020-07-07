President Rodrigo Duterte was not physically ill but only became emotional when he met the government troops in Zamboanga City last Friday, Malacañang said on Monday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, in a press briefing, said that Duterte was really downhearted because of the Jolo, Sulu incident where four soldiers died in the hands of the policemen.

The incident early last week prompted Duterte to separately meet the members of the Philippine National Police, including the nine cops involved in the death of the four soldiers, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

"At some point, his (Duterte's) voice was cracking and there I saw that he took it very personal what happened in Jolo, and that's why he promised that justice will be served," he said.

"So that's not health-related; it's more of an emotional issue," Roque added.

During his speech at the Edwin Andrews Air Base in Zamboanga City before the soldiers, Duterte appeared a bit weak.

Duterte has appealed to the soldiers not to take revenge against the cops due to the deadly incident.

He assured an impartial investigation by the National Bureau of Investigation on the incident. Celerina Monte/DMS