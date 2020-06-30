Malacañang rejected any fare adjustment on public utility vehicles, such as UV Express, which was allowed to operate in Metro Manila and nearby provinces starting Monday, despite the reduced number of passengers that could be ferried.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, quoting the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, said UV Express operators should collect fares, which are prescribed by the agency.

"According to LTFRB, there is no additional fare or fare adjustment for UV Express," he said in a virtual press briefing.

Some 980 UV Express units have started plying to and from Metro Manila and nearby provinces, such as Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal, involving 47 routes.

LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra III, in the "Laging Handa" press briefing on Monday, said like other modes of public transportation, minimum health standards, including the reduced number of passengers in order to properly observe social distancing, should be followed by the drivers and operators of UV Express.

They should also operate point-to-point, meaning they could not pick up passengers along the way, he said.

Delgra reiterated that when there is still insufficient public transportation in Metro Manila, the traditional jeepneys would be allowed provided that they are "roadworthy."

Roque, however, said that in some provinces, traditional jeepneys are already plying the streets because of very limited modes of public transportation.

Among the areas where traditional jeepneys are already operating despite the quarantine measures are Bulacan, Pampanga, Cagayan de Oro, South Cotabato, Caraga, Region XI, Region XI, Cordillera Administrative Region, Region VI, Siguijor, Region VIII, Region XII, and Region I, he said.

The government had barred public transportation when most of the countries were placed under lockdown starting middle of March to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease. Beginning June 1, it gradually allowed some modes of public transportation to operate. Celerina Monte/DMS