The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Saturday said 28 alleged members of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) were killed during the government troops' intense operations since the start of the year.

In a statement, AFP Chief of Staff General Felimon Santos Jr. said the momentum continues in destroying the terrorist group as 29 bandits surrendered, 28 were killed, and four were arrested.

Soldiers also seized 41 high-powered firearms, and seven improvised explosive devices from the ASG as eight encampments were discovered during the period.

“The success of our operations against the Abu Sayyaf Group can be attributed to the strong support of the national leadership, inter-agency cooperation, and the soldiers’ high state of morale. The AFP will sustain this momentum against the terror group so that once and for all, peace and development will be genuinely felt by our people,” said Santos.

One of the recent accomplishments was the capture of an alleged ASG bomber by joint AFP and Philippine National Police (PNP) troops in Zamboanga on June 18.

Kahar Indama was allegedly one among those behind the 2007 Batasan Complex bombing that killed two and injured seven civilians. He was also allegedly involved in deadly attacks against government troops in the province.

Also notable was the surrender of an ASG Imam and two other members in Patikul, Sulu last June 17.

The Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) also reported that six ASG members surrendered to government forces in Luuk, Sulu on June 16 while members of the 6th Special Forces Battalion killed two Abu Sayyaf militants on June 5 following an intense firefight with some 40 of them in Patikul, Sulu.

This, however, resulted to the killing of four Army troops and wounding of seven others.

“The AFP leadership salutes our troops from the Western Mindanao Command who continue to risk their lives in carrying out focused military operations to ensure the safety and security of our people in the south,” Santos said.

“Although the accomplishments came with the unfortunate loss from the government side, the AFP will not stop in performing all-out offensives against the terrorist Abu Sayyaf Group and bring justice to their countless acts of violence against our people and the state,” he added. Ella Dionisio/DMS